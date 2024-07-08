Lincoln National Corp Has $3.53 Million Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 348,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FBCV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,011 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.