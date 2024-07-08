Lincoln National Corp Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

