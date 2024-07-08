Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $222.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,942. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.76.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

