Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Insmed traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 1051557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.
INSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Insmed by 352.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.16.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
