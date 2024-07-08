Lincoln National Corp Has $5.81 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,642,000 after purchasing an additional 474,819 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $94.15. 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,859,895. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.97.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.