Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $557.58. 1,008,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $559.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

