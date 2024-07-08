WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Senior Officer Sells C$48,000.00 in Stock

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

WELL stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.84. 330,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,346. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.13.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

See Also

