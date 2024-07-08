Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Volume Tops $162.68 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $162.68 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009168 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,102.85 or 0.99961956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00068870 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00134087 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $166.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.