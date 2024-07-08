Lincoln National Corp Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAPR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.97. 62,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $997.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

