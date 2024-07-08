Lincoln National Corp Has $3.76 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $71.47. 3,240,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,062,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

