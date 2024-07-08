JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JGRO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 311,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,044,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $77.50. 102,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

