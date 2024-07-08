Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,767 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $16,067,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.91. 828,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

