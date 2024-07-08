Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,938 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PRN stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,148. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $94.08 and a one year high of $142.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.62. The company has a market cap of $230.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.