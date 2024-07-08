Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $10,263,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $7.59 on Monday, reaching $570.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,581. The company has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.