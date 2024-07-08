Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 14.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in Amgen by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $4,772,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.76. 391,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,464. The company has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.50. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.61 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.35.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

