Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:XSEP)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 3.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSEP. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of XSEP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,648 shares. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

