VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.49. 854,282 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.27.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

