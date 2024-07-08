Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.77. 1,035,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

