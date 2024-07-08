Lincoln National Corp Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.86. 1,372,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

