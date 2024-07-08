Lincoln National Corp Sells 26,638 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,638 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 114,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

PAUG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.63. 265,091 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $732.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.