Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 403,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,619. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

