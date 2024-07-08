Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS PSEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,941 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $721.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

