Lincoln National Corp Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,037 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.