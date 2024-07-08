Lincoln National Corp Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,037 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
