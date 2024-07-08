Lincoln National Corp Purchases 19,607 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 863,152 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

