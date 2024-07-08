Lincoln National Corp Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,106. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.