Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJUL. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,450 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 233,288 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 333,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 223,097 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $5,614,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,374 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PJUL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.31. 297,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $782.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

