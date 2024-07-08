Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,865. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

