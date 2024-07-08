Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS OMFL traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.48. 451,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

