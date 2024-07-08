Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,023 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 57.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,405,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,933,000 after acquiring an additional 387,389 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC remained flat at $32.09 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

