Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $4,180,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $233.22. 314,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.