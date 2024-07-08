SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Purchases £124.80 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($157.85).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSP Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 76 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £123.88 ($156.69).

SSP Group Stock Up 0.2 %

SSP Group stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 159 ($2.01). 1,821,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.25. SSP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 142.20 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 267 ($3.38). The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15,900.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27.

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.86) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296.25 ($3.75).

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSP Group

SSP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.