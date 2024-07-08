Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases 30 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($188.21).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £148.18 ($187.43).

On Tuesday, May 7th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($192.92).

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 1.0 %

CBG stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 482 ($6.10). 333,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,042. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 989.50 ($12.52). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 462.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 486.98. The firm has a market cap of £725.36 million, a PE ratio of 494.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.72) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 583.17 ($7.38).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Further Reading

