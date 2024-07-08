AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Purchases A$16,005.00 in Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Laing bought 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$27.50 ($18.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,005.00 ($10,670.00).
Melanie Laing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Melanie Laing bought 1,714 shares of AUB Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$29.16 ($19.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,980.24 ($33,320.16).
AUB Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73.
About AUB Group
AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AUB Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.