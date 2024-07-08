Ark Mines Limited (ASX:AHK) Insider Ian Mitchell Buys 100,000 Shares

Ark Mines Limited (ASX:AHK – Get Free Report) insider Ian Mitchell bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($14,000.00).

Ark Mines Stock Performance

About Ark Mines

Ark Mines Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for nickel, scandium, cobalt, copper, chromite, manganese, gold, iron, DSO, rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

