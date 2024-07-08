Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CFO Kevin Michael Barry Sells 1,216 Shares

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,003,000 after acquiring an additional 730,819 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 523,226 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,370,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,533,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after acquiring an additional 43,980 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,402 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

