Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 2,153 Shares

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.56. 59,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.47.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 131.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Interface by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TILE

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.