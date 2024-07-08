Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Insider Buys A$42,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2024

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VMLGet Free Report) insider Richard Crookes bought 14,000,000 shares of Vital Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($28,000.00).

Vital Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Vital Metals

(Get Free Report)

Vital Metals Limited develops and explores for rare earths projects in Burkina Faso, Tanzania, Germany, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Nechalacho Rare Earths Project located in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, as well as owns interests in the Wigu Hill project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.