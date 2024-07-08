Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells 19,145 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2024

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($117.82), for a total value of £1,783,356.75 ($2,255,700.42).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($117.24), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,870,857.61).
  • On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($118.06), for a total value of £2,592,238.48 ($3,278,824.29).
  • On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($115.73), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,657,414,635.09).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down GBX 59.60 ($0.75) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 9,274 ($117.30). 753,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,669. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6,866.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7,784 ($98.46) and a 1-year high of £110.80 ($140.15). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,286.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,191.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.45) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($139.13) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,347 ($105.58).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSEG

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.