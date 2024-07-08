Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 17,917 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $423,020.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,013 shares in the company, valued at $64,998,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,430 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $128,039.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

PEO traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. 38,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,888. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEO. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

