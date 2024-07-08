Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET) Insider Acquires £7,000 in Stock

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) insider James Gerald Leahy acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,854.03).

CMET stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 4,119,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,013. Capital Metals plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Capital Metals plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral sand resources in Sri Lanka and internationally. It holds interests in the Eastern Minerals project located in the Ampara District of the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka, as well as owns two mineral exploration licenses and two industrial mining licenses in Sri Lanka.

