Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET) Insider Acquires £7,000 in Stock

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) insider James Gerald Leahy acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,854.03).
Capital Metals Price Performance
CMET stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 4,119,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,013. Capital Metals plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52.
Capital Metals Company Profile
