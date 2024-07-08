Ben Bramhall Sells 160,965 Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Bramhall sold 160,965 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £511,868.70 ($647,443.33).

Ben Bramhall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Ben Bramhall sold 509,380 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.98), for a total transaction of £1,604,547 ($2,029,530.74).

Shares of LON:XPS traded down GBX 3.65 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 322 ($4.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,017. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 334 ($4.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £663.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4,685.71 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,857.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 315 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 298 ($3.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.48) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

