Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Insider Scott Didier Buys 52,128 Shares

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Free Report) insider Scott Didier bought 52,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.71 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$297,650.88 ($198,433.92).
Johns Lyng Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Johns Lyng Group
