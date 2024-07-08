Tennealle O’Shannessy Buys 5,441 Shares of IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Tennealle O’Shannessy purchased 5,441 shares of IDP Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$14.88 ($9.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,962.08 ($53,974.72).
IDP Education Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
About IDP Education
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDP Education
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for IDP Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDP Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.