Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 5,430 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $128,039.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,493,563.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $423,020.37.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PEO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 38,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,888. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

