Alexander Schornstein Purchases 4,562 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 4,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $56,066.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 688,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, July 5th, Alexander Schornstein bought 4,438 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $55,563.76.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,765. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

