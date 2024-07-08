Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.30.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.64. 200,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,362. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.53 and its 200 day moving average is $228.94.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.