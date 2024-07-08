Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Shares Up 11.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 30,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 141,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Specifically, insider Stan Bharti bought 780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Insiders bought 1,177,000 shares of company stock worth $56,135 over the last three months. 13.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International ( TSE:AAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($5.01) million during the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

