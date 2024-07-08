Wanchain (WAN) Trading 17% Lower This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $32.24 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00046306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,107,561 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

