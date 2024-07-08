CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.95 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $27.95 million and $2.13 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009170 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001091 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,793.52 or 0.99993912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00069134 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03557659 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,793,733.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

