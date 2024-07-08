Komodo Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $38.41 million and $1.84 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00040102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00035680 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,141,564 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

